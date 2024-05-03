Seton Hall Prep track and field team enjoys great showing at Paul H. Beck Memorial Relays at Millburn

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep track and field team participated in the Paul H. Beck Memorial Relays at Millburn High School on Saturday, April 27. The Pirates had some great performances. No team scores were kept for this meet. Here are their results.

Long jump – fourth place – Alex Pilipski – 20 feet, 5.50 inches; fifth place – Aidan Lockett – 20-0.50.

High jump – second place – Malcolm McCloud – 5-10.

Pole vault – third place – Matthew Oess – 11-6.

Shot put – first place – Tyler Dunn – 58-7; second place – Brandon Dunn – 54-7.

Discus – first place – Tyler Dunn – 161-9; second place – Brandon Dunn – 147-3.

Javelin – first place – Willem Masyra – 158-1.

Triple jump – fourth place – Avene Bracey-Bradley – 40-5.75.

400-meter hurdles – second place – Pilipski – 1 minute, 00.53 seconds.

Sprint medley relay – second place – 3:46.94.

4×100-meter relay – first place – 43.93 – Cadel Barilford-Stockling, Caleb Pasols, Bryce Robbins, Max Figueroa.

4×110-meter shuttle relay – first place – 1:05.49 – Bracey-Bradley, Ollie Millien, Piipski, McCloud.

4×400-meter relay – first place – 3:29.74 – Jordan Dones, Barilford-Stockling, Sean Torres, Brandon Williams.

4×200-meter relay – first place – 1:32.14 – Pasols, Figueroa, Williams, Robbins.

The SHP Pirates will gear up for the Essex County Relay Championships on Friday, May 3, at Livingston High School.