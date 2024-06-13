Seton Hall Prep track and field team impresses at Non-Public ‘A’ meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep track and field team competed at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” state championships at Stockton University in Galloway Township in Atlantic County on Friday and Saturday, June 7-8.

Senior Avene Bracey-Bradley won the triple jump. Senior Tyler Dunn took second place in both the discus and shot put. Senior Willem Masyra took second place in the javelin.

Here are the SHP results:

100-meter dash preliminaries – Sophomore Bryce Robbins, 11th place, 11.44 seconds; senior Brandon Williams, 12th place, 11.48; junior Caleb Pasol, 31st place, 11.84.

200-meter dash – Brandon Williams 10th place, 22.75; freshman Taylor Daniels, 17th place, 22.99; Caleb Pasol, 18th place, 23.06.

400-meter dash – Brandon Williams, seventh place, 50.44; freshman Cadel Bariford-Stockling, 22nd place, 52.18; sophomore Sean Torres, 34th place, 53.49.

800-meter run – Sophomore Damian Ramirez, 15th place, 2 minutes, 04.50 seconds; sophomore Preston Townsend, 22nd place, 2:05.53; senior Jordan Dones, 25th place, 2:07.11.

1,600-meter run – Sophomore Andrew Burkitt, 30th place, 4:46.70; freshman Charlie Grube, 34th place, 4:53.28; sophomore Ronan Carter, 55th place, 5:15.95.

3,200-meter run – Andrew Burkitt, 22nd place, 10:20.87; Charlie Grube, 25th place, 10:29.76; sophomore Tommy Basinger, 36th place, 11:06.31.

110-meter hurdles – Junior Alex Pilipski, 13th place, 16.25; senior Avene Bracey-Bradley, 16th place, 16.61.

400-meter hurdles – Alex Pilipski, 19th place, 1:00.24; junior Mike Formosa, 29th place, 1:03.41; sophomore Logan Barnett, 31st place, 1:03.90.

4×100-meter relay – fifth place, 43.22.

4×400-meter relay – fourth place, 3:26.31.

4×800-meter relay – sixth place, 8:28.19.

High jump – Junior Malcolm McCloud, third place, 6 feet; Alex Pilipski, 11th place, 5 feet, 10 inches; senior Olivetan Millien, 18th place, 5-6.

Long jump – Sophomore Aidan Lockett, ninth place, 19-10 ½; Alex Pilipski, 20th place, 18-4 ¼.

Triple jump – Avene Bracey-Bradley, first place, 45-1 ¾’; Olivetan Millen, seventh place, 42-8/

Pole vault – Junior Matthew Oess, seventh place, 11-6.

Discus – Senior Tyler Dunn, second place, 166-4; senior Brandon Dunn, fifth place, 154-4; junior Marcellus McCloud, sixth place, 141-11.

Javelin – Senior Willem Masyra, second place, 169-0; junior William Morrow, fifth place, 161-4; senior Robert Wolff, 13th place, 141-4.

Shot put – Tyler Dunn, second place, 59-8; Brandon Dunn, seventh place, 52-6 ½; senior Daniel Junior, 17th place, 42-2 ½.

Tyler Dunn and his brother, Brandon Dunn (shot put and discus); Masyra (javelin), Morrow (javelin) and Bracey-Bradley (triple jump) qualified for the NJSIAA’s state Meet of Champions on Wednesday, June 12, at Pennsauken High School in Camden County. The top-two finishers in each event and the next 18 finishers combined from all the six group meets qualified for the state Meet of Champions.