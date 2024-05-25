Seton Hall Prep track and field team wins Essex County Championships team titlecounty crown

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep track and field team won the team title at the Essex County Championships at Schools Stadium in Newark on Thursday and Friday, May 16-17. The Pirates had 79 ½ points.

The following are the Pirates’ posted results:

400-meter dash: fifth place: Brandon Williams: 49.80 seconds.

Pole vault: third place: Matthew Oess: 11 feet, 6 inches.

Javelin: second place: Willem Masyra: 155-11; third place: Robert Wolff: 153-10; fourth place: Tristan Bennett: 143-6.

Shot put: first place: Tyler Dunn: 57-11; second place: Brandon Dunn: 55-8.

Discus: first place: Tyler Dunn; second place: Brandon Dunn; third place: Marcellus McCloud.

High jump: third place: Olivetan Millien.

Triple jump: fourth place: Avene Bracey-Bradley.

4×400-meter relay: third place: Brandon Williams, Jordan Dones, Landon Jordan, Sean Torres.

The Pirates also recently won the team title at the Frosh–Soph Open Invitational hosted by the Essex County Track Coaches Association at Schools Stadium.