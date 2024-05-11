Seton Hall Prep track and field team wins Essex County Relay title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep track and field team captured the Essex County Relays title with 77 points at Allen “Jake” Jacobson Memorial Field at Livingston High School on Friday, May 3.

The Pirates were led by the Dunn brothers, Tyler and Brandon. One would be hard pressed to find a throwing duo in North Jersey better than the Dunn brothers, who are near the top of the state leaderboards in both the shot put and discus this season. They etched their names in Essex County history by shattering the discus relay meet record with a combined mark of 332 feet. The previous record of 324 feet, 1 inch, was established by Montclair in 2012.

In the shot put relay, they shattered the meet record with a combined mark of 106-10, beating a 26-year old county record by Caldwell.

“A lot of great brothers have come through Seton Hall Prep over the years. To have our names in the record book that say relay champions is a great feeling to have together as brothers,” sad Tyler, who will be attending Cornell in the fall.

“This year is our last hurrah together,” Brandon said. “It is very exciting for us to do one more thing together and a good way to go out our senior year.”

The following are the SHP top performers:

400-meter hurdles – fifth place – Alex Pilipski – 59.33 seconds.

4×100-meter relay – fourth place – 43.52.

4×200 relay – fourth place – 1 minute, 31.60 seconds.

4×400 relay – fourth place – 3:27.11.

4×110 shuttle hurdle relay – first place – 1:04.41 – Avene Bracey-Bradley, Olivetan Millien, Pilipski, Malcolm McCloud.

High jump – first place -– McCloud – 5-9.08.

Triple jump – fifth place – Bracey-Bradley – 40-11.

Pole vault – third place – Matthew Oess – 11-0; fifth place – Nick Reinna – 9-6.

Javelin – first place – Willem Masyra – 162-10; third place – Robert Wolff – 134-7.

Discus – first place – Tyler Dunn – 175-10; second place – Brandon Dunn – 156-2.

Shot put – first place – Tyler Dunn – 53-9; second place – Brandon Dunn – 53-1.

