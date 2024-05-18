Seton Hall Prep track and field team wins Super Essex Conference–American Division Championships title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep track and field team captured the team title at the Super Essex Conference–American Division Championships at Schools Stadium in Newark on Saturday, May 11. The Pirates had 129 points.
The following are their top finishers:
- Javelin – first place – Willem Masyra – 159 feet; second place – Robert Wolff – 142 feet, 3 inches; third place – Tristan Bennett – 139-7.
- Pole vault – first place – Matthew Oess – 11-6; fourth place – Nick Reinna – 9-0; fourth place – Colin Rodgers – 9-0.
- Shot put – first place – Tyler Dunn – 55-8; second place – Brandon Dunn – 53-10.50.
- Discus – first place – Tyler Dunn – 161-7; second place – Marcellus McCloud – 142-3; third place – Brandon Dunn – 134-10.
- 400-meter hurdles – second place – Alex Pilipski – 58.70 seconds.
- High jump – second place – Pilipski – 5-10.
- 400-meter dash – third place – Brandon Williams – 49.10.
- 110-meter hurdles – third place – Malcolm McCloud – 15.40.
- Triple jump – third place – Avene Bracey-Bradley – 42-0.
- 100-meter dash – fourth place – Williams – 11.14.
- 200-meter dash – fourth place – Williams – 22.40.
- 4×400-meter relay – fifth place – 3:33.22.
- Long jump – fifth place – Pilipski – 19-8.