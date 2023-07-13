Seton Hall Prep track athletes earn All-State accolades

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Several Seton Hall Prep track and field athletes recently were honored with postseason selections by the Star-Ledger.

Here are their honors:

All-State All-Groups:

First team:

4×400-meter relay: senior Ryan Matulonis, senior Xavier Donaldson, senior Nicholas DeVita and junior Brandon Williams.

Second team:

400-meter dash: Donaldson.

Third team:

400-meter hurdles: Matulonis.

All-State Non-Public Group:

First team:

200-meter dash: Donaldson.

400-meter hurdles: Matulonis.

4×400-meter relay.

Second team:

4×100-meter relay.

4×800-meter relay.

Third team:

800-meter run: DeVita.

Super Essex Conference Athlete of the Year:

Donaldson.

SEC Team of the Year

Seton Hall Prep.

Note: The Pirates, under head coach John Finnegan, swept the team titles at the Essex County Relay championships, the Essex County individual championships and the Super Essex Conference–American Division championships. They also finished third overall at the Non-Public “A” state championships. Donaldson took first place in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and 400-meter run at the Non-Public “A” state championships and then took third place in the 200-meter dash in 21.89 seconds at the state Meet of Champions. SHP finished ranked No. 3 in the Star-Ledger state poll.