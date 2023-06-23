Seton Hall Prep track athletes excel at Meet of Champions

Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Several Seton Hall Prep track and field athletes competed at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Meet of Champions at Franklin High School in Somerset on Thursday, June 15. Here are the top athletes from SHP at the meet:

Senior Xavier Donaldson finished in third place in the 200-meter dash in 21.89 seconds.

Senior Nicholas DeVita finished in eighth place in the 400-meter dash in 49.14.

Senior Ryan Matulonis finished in fourth place in the 400-meter hurdles in 52.72.

Junior Brandon Dunn finished in 11th place in the discus with a throw of 153 feet, 06.00 inches.

Senior Darren Burton II finished in 20th place in the long jump at 18-9.50.

Senior Stephen Niamke finished in 23rd place in the triple jump in 43-10.25.

The Seton Hall Prep outdoor track and field team finished ranked No. 3 in New Jersey by the Star-Ledger.