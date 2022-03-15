Seton Hall Prep track athletes excel at national meets

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Sunday, March 13, the Seton Hall Prep 4×400 meter relay team traveled to the track and field New Balance Nationals Indoor held at the Armory Track & Field Center in New York City seeking redemption. That is what the Pirates got, in electrifying fashion.

After failing to finish at the state Meet of Champions the previous week, the SHP all-junior lineup of Ryan Matulonis, Nicholas Devita, Xavier Donaldson and Russell Webb lit up the track with a blazing wire-to-wire victory in 3:18.76. That is the second-fastest time in the nation this season, the 13th-fastest in New Jersey indoor history, and a new school record.

The splits were 49.33 for Matulonis, 49.07 for Devita, 48.81 for Donaldson, and 51.56 for Webb.

The day before, on Saturday, March 12, the SHP 1,600-meter sprint medley relay team competed in the Nike Indoor Nationals at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island, N.Y. They won their heat in 3:30.50 and finished in second place overall to Kingsway, which won its heat in 3:30.35. The members of the SHP team were Donaldson, junior Darren Burton II, Matulonis and Devita.

