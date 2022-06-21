Seton Hall Prep track athletes excel at state Meet of Champions, New Balance Nationals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 2022 Seton Hall Prep outdoor track-and-field team completed its outstanding season with two big meets last weekend.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Assocation’s Meet of Champions was held at Franklin High School in Somerset. Junior Ryan Matulonis finished in third place in the 400-meter hurdles in 54.47 seconds, and junior Asad Hall finished in 14th place in the triple jump with a jump of 42 feet, 9 ¾ inches.

The New Balance Nationals Outdoor were held at historic Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Junior Xavier Donaldson finished in ninth place in the 400-meter run in a time of 48.32. Matulonis finished in 10th place in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 54.61.

The 4×400 meter relay team — junior Nicholas Devita, Donaldson, Matulonis and junior Russell Webb — finished in second place with a time of 3 minutes, 16.45 seconds. Donaldson anchored the team with a time of 47.01.

Photos Courtesy of Rich Morris/SHP.