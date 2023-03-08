Seton Hall Prep track captures Prep Indoor title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep indoor track-and-field team is having an outstanding winter season and it continued last week. The Pirates traveled to The Bubble Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River and captured the New Jersey Independent School Athletic Association’s Prep Indoor Track Championships with 109 points.
Here are the list of Seton Hall’s point-scorers:
- 55-meter dash: first place – senior Xavier Donaldson, 6.50 seconds; third place – senior Darren Burton II, 6.64.
- 200-meter run: first place – Donaldson, 22.60.
- 400-meter run: first place – senior Ryan Matulonis, 50.19; third place – junior Brandon Williams, 53.05.
- 800-meter run: first place – senior Nick DeVita, 1 minute, 57.81 seconds; second place – senior Russell Webb, 2:01.26.
- 3,200-meter run: fifth place – senior T.J. Sparno, 10:30.65.
- 55-meter hurdles: first place – Matulonis, 7.74; fourth place – senior Robert Williams, 8.35.
- 4×400-meter relay: second place.
- High jump: third place – senior Stephen Niamke, 5 feet, 10 inches; fourth place – Burton II, 5-8; fifth place – sophomore Malcolm McCloud, 5-8.
- Pole vault: third place – sophomore Matthew Oess, 11-0; fourth place – junior Matys Machado, 9-0; fifth place – sophomore Nikholas Reina, 8-0.