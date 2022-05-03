Seton Hall Prep track team-and-field team excels at the Penn Relays and Randolph Relays

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep track-and-field team had a very busy day on Saturday, April 30.

One group participated in the 126th Penn Relays, while the rest of the team went to the Randolph High School Relays.

At the Penn Relays, which was held at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pa, the 4×400 meter relay team of juniors Ryan Matulonis, Xavier Donaldson, Nicholas Devita and Russell Webb ran a time of 3:17.84 in their heat and finished in second place, but did not qualify for the finals.

The 4×100 meter relay team of juniors Asad Hall, Darren Burton II and Donaldson, and sophomore Jaylen McClain ran a time of 42.81 in the International final and finished in fourth place.

The 4×800 meter relay team of juniors Devita, Matulonis and Webb, and senior Sean Bragdon ran a time of 8:05.69 and finished fourth in its heat but did not qualify for the finals.

At the Randolph Relays, the 4×100 meter shuttle hurdle relay team took seventh place in 1:16.34; the 4,000-meter medley relay team took fifth place in 11:28.15; the 4×100 meter relay team took seventh place in 46.77; the 4×200 meter relay team took sixth place in 1:36.85.

In addition, sophomore Tyler Dunn took fourth place in the discus at 127 feet, 2 inches; senior Reece Watkins took third place in the high jump at 6 feet, 2 inches, and took second place in the long jump at 20 feet, 9 inch.