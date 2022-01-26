Seton Hall Prep track team captures county title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep indoor track-and-field team captured its third major title this winter when it won the Essex County Indoor Track & Field Individual Championship title at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island, N.Y. The Pirates scored 83 points.
Here are SHP’s place winners and point scorers.
- 200-meter dash: junior Xavier Donaldson, first place, 22.80.
- 400-meter run: Donaldson, first place, 49.82; junior Nicholas DeVita, third place, 51.05.
- 800-meter run: DeVita, first place, 1:59.75; junior Kenneth Webb, fourth place, 2:03.93; senior Sean Bragdon, sixth place, 2:05.70.
- 1,600-meter run: sophomore Connor Schmit, fifth place, 4:52.50.
- 55-meter hurdles: junior Ryan Matulonis, second place, 7.91.
- 4-x-400-meter relay: Webb, Bragdon, junior Michael Thompson, Matulonis, first place, 3:31.17.
- Pole vault: senior John McClain, third place, 10 feet; senior AJ Villaruel, fourth place, 9 feet; senior Jackson Murray, sixth place, 8 feet.
- High jump: senior Reece Watkins, first place, 6 feet; junior Darren Burton II, second place, 5 feet, 10 inches.
- Shot put: senior Kyalo Mutuku, fourth place, 42 feet, 2 inches; junior Anthony Armanious, sixth place, 40 feet, 11 inches.
COMMENTS