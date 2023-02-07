Seton Hall Prep track team captures county title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep indoor track-and-field team completed another triple crown capturing the Essex County Track & Field Individual Championship held at Ocean Breeze Track & Field Facility on Staten Island, N.Y. on Sunday evening, Jan. 29.

For the second straight year, the Pirates’ victory at this meet finished off the triple crown which consists of victories at the Super Essex Conference Championships, the Essex County Relays, and the Essex County Track & Field Championships in the same season.

The outcome was never in doubt as the Pirates rang up 108 points, more than double the runner-up.

The following are the SHP top performances from the meet.