WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep track and field team sent its jumpers and throwers to the Rebel Relays at Howell High School in Howell.

Here are their results:

Triple jump

First place: senior Stephen Niamke, 42 feet, 1 inch.

Tenth place: junior Ryan Go, 37-9.

Discus

Seventh place: senior. Brandon Dunn, 125-10.

Tenth place: senior Tyler Dunn, 121-4.

Javelin

Tenth place: junior Willem Masyra, 126-3.

Shot Put