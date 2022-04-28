Seton Hall Prep track team enjoys great performances at Red & Black Invitational

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep track-and-field team traveled to East Stroudsburg University to participate in the Red & Black Invitational in East Stroudsburg, Pa.

There were some great performances, particularly by Xavier Donaldson. The junior dominated the short sprints by winning both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash with times that were No. 1 in New Jersey in each race. Donaldson won the 100 in a personal-best 10.78 and the 200 in 21.39.

Below are the place winners:

Junior Xavier Donaldson, 100-meter dash, first place, 10.78.

Donaldson, 200-meter dash, first place, 21.39.

Senior Michael Thompson, 400-meter dash, fifth place, 52.21.

Junior Russell Webb, 800-meter dash, first place, 2:00.21.

Senior Reece Watkins, high jump, second place, 6 feet.

Watkins, long jump, second place, 21 1/4.

Donaldson, sophomore Jaylen McClain, junior Asad Hall, freshman Max Figueroa, 4×100 meter relay, third place, 43.97.

Photo Courtesy of Rich Morris/SHP