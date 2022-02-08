Seton Hall Prep track team excels at Millrose Games, Prep A meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ — At the 114th Millrose Games at the Armory Track & Field Center in New York City, Seton Hall Prep won the 4-x-400-meter relay event in 3:24.06. The members of that team were all juniors and were recently asked about winning a race at such a prestigious event and the success of the Pirate indoor track–and–field team this winter thus far.

Ryan Matulonis said, “I was very excited about this victory, especially because I just started running track last spring, and this is my first indoor season. Consistent practicing together and our great coaches (Steve Trembley and Vic St. Pruex) helping us.”

Russell Webb added, “I felt that all the hard work we have put in every day really paid off. We have a very versatile team that can run different events, which makes our team really strong.”

Xavier Donaldson commented, “Feels really good for me and my teammates. This victory also gave Seton Hall Prep great exposure. This year we have come together more as a team with great workouts. Everyone is doing their part.”

Nicholas Devita said, “Our victory was very rewarding in such a big race. We push ourselves and each other in practice every day. We are very tight as a team, which really helps at each meet.”

The next day, the Pirates traveled to the Lawrenceville School to participate in the NJISAA Prep A championships at Lavino Field House. Seton Hall came in second place with 83 points. Here are the results and place winners who scored points: