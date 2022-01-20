Seton Hall Prep track team excels at Millrose Games Trials and the NJSIAA Relay Championships

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Last week at the Millrose Games Trials held at the New Balance Track and Field Center in New York, N.Y., the Seton Hall Prep 4-x-400-meter relay team ran 3 minutes, 24.51 seconds. This time was the fastest time in New York this season. The runners were juniors Ryan Matulonis, Russell Webb, Xavier Donaldson and Nicholas DeVita.

The team also competed later in the week at the NJSIAA Relay Championships at the John Bennett Indoor Complex in Toms River. The Pirates finished in second place with 49.5 points. The SHP results: