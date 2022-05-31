Seton Hall Prep track team excels at the East Coast Relays, wins county relays title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep track-and-field team had a great week last week at the East Coast Relays and the Essex County Relays. The Pirates are currently ranked No. 4 in New Jersey by the Star-Ledger.

On Tuesday, May 24, at the East Coast Relays at Randolph High School, the team did very well. Here are the their place finishers:

4×100 meter relay: first, 42.57 seconds.

4×200 meter relay: first, 1 minute, 29.18 seconds.

4×400 meter relay: first, 3:19.89.

Discus: senior Kyalo Mutuku, first, 133 feet, 7 inches.

400-meter hurdles: junior Michael Thompson, second, 1:00.02.

Long jump: senior Reece Watkins, second, 20-9 ¼.

Triple jump: junior Asad Hall, second, 40-0.

400-meter hurdles: senior Chris Amoyaw, third, 1:00.66.

Long jump: junior Darren Burton II, third, 20-6.

Triple jump: junior Stephen Niamke, third, 39-9.

4×800 meter relay: fourth, 8:24.06.

High jump: Watkins, fourth, 6 feet.

Long jump: Hall, fifth, 20-1 ¼.

On Thursday, May 26, the Pirates traveled to Livingston High School to participate in the Essex County Relays. Seton Hall Prep finished in first place with 112 points. Below are the place finishers:

First place:

400-meter intermediate hurdles: junior Ryan Matulonis, 55.14.

4×400 meter relay: sophomore Jaylen McClain, junior Xavier Donaldson, junior Nicholas Devita and sophomore Brandon Williams, 3:19.12.

4×800 meter relay: Matulonis, Devita, junior TJ Sparno and senior Anthony Bottino, 8:20.73.

Sprint medley relay: 3:38.43

Second place:

4×100 meter relay: Hall, Donaldson, Burton II and McClain, 42.96.

4×200 meter relay: Hall, Donaldson, McClain and Burton II, 1:30.14.

High jump: Burton II, 5-09.

Pole vault: senior AJ Villaruel, 10 feet.

Discus: Mutuku, 135-6.

Third place:

Long jump: Watkins, 21-4.

Shot put: sophomore Tyler Dunn, 45-5.

Fourth place:

4×110 shuttle hurdle relay: Matulonis, junior Robert Williams, Amoyaw and Thompson, 1:08.59.

Long jump: Burton II, 20-2.

Triple jump: senior Arnav Ramidi, 40-10.

Pole vault: freshman Matthew Oess, 9-6.

Fifth place:

Shot put: Mutuku: 42-10.

Sixth place:

Discus: Dunn, 122-10.

Photo Courtesy of Rich Morris/SHP.