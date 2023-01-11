Seton Hall Prep track team excels at three meets

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep indoor track-and-field team competed in three meets over the last couple of weeks. These events were not team scoring events. The first one was the New Jersey Catholic Track Conference Winter Relays at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island, N.Y. Here is the list of their top finishes.

4×55 meter hurdle relay: fifth place, 32.94 seconds.

4×200 meter relay: fifth place, 1:35.63.

4×400 meter relay: third place, 3:29.01.

Sprint medley relay: fourth place, 3:48.75.

4×800 meter relay: first place; junior Brandon Williams, senior Russell Webb, senior Nick DeVita, senior Ryan Matulonis; 8:16.18.

High jump: Stephen Niamke; first place; 5 feet, 8 inches.

Long jump: Niamke, fifth place, 18-3.

The next meet they competed in was the Armory Hispanic Games at The Armory Track in New York City. At this event the following Pirates placed in the following events.

200-meter run: senior Xavier Donaldson, first place, 21.69.

800-meter run: DeVita, first place, 1:57.48.

55-meter hurdles: Matulonis, second place, 7.75.

The final meet that the Pirates competed in was the Warrior Classic at the Koehler Field House on the campus of East Stroudsburg University in East Stroudsburg, Pa. The following Pirates placed in this meet.