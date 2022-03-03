Seton Hall Prep track team finishes in third place at Non-Public A state meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Last Friday, Feb. 25, the Seton Hall Prep indoor track-and-field team competed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public A group state championships at the John Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River.

The Pirates finished in third place with 35 points.

The 4-x-400-meter relay team of juniors Ryan Matulonis, Russell Webb and Nicholas Devita and senior Sean Bragdon took first place in 3 minutes, 28.53 seconds.

Matulonis took second place in the 55-meter hurdles in 7.78 seconds.

Xavier Donaldson took third place in the 55-meter dash in 6.55. Donaldson also took third place in the 400-meter dash in 50.40. Devita took fourth place in the 400-meter dash in 51.23.

Senior John McClain took fifth place in the pole vault with a height of 10 feet.

The last meet of the indoor season is the NJSIAA’s Meet of Champions, which will be contested on Friday and Saturday, March 4 and 5, at the Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex. Matulonis will compete in the 55-meter dash, and Donaldson will compete in the 55-meter dash and the 400-meter dash. The Pirates’ 4-x-400 relay team also will compete at the Meet of Champions.