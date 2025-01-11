Seton Hall Prep track team impresses at meets

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep indoor track and field team participated in two meets last week.
On Monday, Dec. 30, the Pirates traveled to the Ocean Breeze Track & Field Facility on Staten Island, N.Y., to participate in the New Jersey Catholic Track Conference Relays and finished in third place.
The following are their top finishes:
- The 4×400-meter relay team took fourth place in 3 minutes, 32.28 seconds.
- The sprint medley relay team took fourth place in 3:45.27.
- Senior Marcellus McCloud took fifth place in the shot put at 45 feet, 3 inches.
- Senior Nick Reinna took fifth place in the pole vault at 10-0.
- The 4×55-meter shuttle hurdle relay, 33.2; the 4×200-meter relay team, 1:34.13; and the distance medley team, 11:22.81, each took sixth place.
On Saturday, Jan. 4, the Pirates traveled to the Rothman Orthopaedics Sports Complex, known as “The Bubble”, in Toms River to participate in the Merli Invitational and finished in first place overall. The following are their top performances:
- Sophomore Cadel Barilford-Stockling took second place in both the 55-meter dash (6.83) and the 400-meter dash (53.06).
- Sophomore Linwood Nelson took fifth place in the 400-meter dash in 53.96.
- In the 1,600-meter run, junior Andrew Burkitt took third place in 4:55.10, junior Nicolas Cirelli took fourth place in 4:59.28 and sophomore Charlie Grube took fifth place in 5:04.13.
- In the 55-meter hurdles, senior Malcolm McCloud took first place in 8.14 and senior Alex Pilipski took third place in 8.46.
- The 4×400-meter relay team took second place in 3:39.99.
- The 4×800-meter relay team placed fourth in 10:16.70.
- In the high jump, Pilipski took second place at 5-8 and junior Malachi Michel took third place at 5-6.
- In the pole vault, Reinna took first place at 9-6 and junior Colin Rogers took third place at 8-6.
- In the shot put, senior Nehemiah Tynes took third place at 40-8.25 and Marcellus McCloud took fourth place at 39-6.50.