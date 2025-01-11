Seton Hall Prep track team impresses at meets

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep indoor track and field team participated in two meets last week.

On Monday, Dec. 30, the Pirates traveled to the Ocean Breeze Track & Field Facility on Staten Island, N.Y., to participate in the New Jersey Catholic Track Conference Relays and finished in third place.

The following are their top finishes:

The 4×400-meter relay team took fourth place in 3 minutes, 32.28 seconds.

The sprint medley relay team took fourth place in 3:45.27.

Senior Marcellus McCloud took fifth place in the shot put at 45 feet, 3 inches.

Senior Nick Reinna took fifth place in the pole vault at 10-0.

The 4×55-meter shuttle hurdle relay, 33.2; the 4×200-meter relay team, 1:34.13; and the distance medley team, 11:22.81, each took sixth place.

On Saturday, Jan. 4, the Pirates traveled to the Rothman Orthopaedics Sports Complex, known as “The Bubble”, in Toms River to participate in the Merli Invitational and finished in first place overall. The following are their top performances: