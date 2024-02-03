Seton Hall Prep track team takes second place at county meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep track and field team traveled to the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, N.Y. to participate in the Essex County Athletic Directors Association’s Indoor Track and Field Individual Championships on Sunday, Jan. 28. The Pirates finished in second place in the team standings.
The following SHP athletes placed in this meet:
- Shot put: senior Tyler Dunn: first place, 55 feet, 8.75 inches; senior Brandon Dunn (Tyler’s brother): second place, 46-10.5.
- Pole vault: junior Matthew Oess: first place, 11-0; junior Nick Reina: fourth place, 9-6.
- High jump: senior Olivetan Millien: first place, 6-0; junior Malcolm McCloud: fifth place, 5-8.
- 800-meter run: senior Brandon Williams: third place, 2 minutes, 01.91 seconds.