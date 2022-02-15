Seton Hall Prep track team takes second place at Letwink Memorial Championship

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Sunday, Feb. 6, the Seton Hall Prep track-and-field team traveled to Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island, N.Y. to compete in the New Jersey Catholic Track Conference’s Wayne Letwink Memorial Championship. The team finished in second place with 73 points. Below are the point scorers and place winners for the Pirates:

• 300-meter dash: junior Xavier Donaldson, third place, 34.94.

• 600-meter dash: junior Nick Devita, first place, 1:24.91; junior Kenneth Webb, third place, 1:27.30; senior Sean Bragdon, fourth place, 1:27.79.

• 55-meter hurdles: junior Ryan Matulonis, second place, 7.82.

• 4-x-400-meter relay: Matulonis, Donaldson, Devita, Webb, first place, 3:26.39.

• 4-x-800-meter relay: senior Anthony Bottino, senior Bedros Maldjian, senior Brady Sheaffer and sophomore Connor Schmit, fifth place, 9:15.86.

• High jump: senior Reece Watkins, second place, 6 feet.

• Long jump: Watkins, fourth place, 19-2 ¾; junior Darren Burton II, fifth place,

19-2.

• Triple jump: Watkins, second place, 40- ¾.

• Pole vault: senior John McClain, fifth place, 10 feet.

• Shot put: sophomore Tyler Dunn, sixth place, 42-3.

Photos Courtesy of Rich Morris/SHP