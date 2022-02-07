Seton Hall Prep track team takes second place at New Jersey Catholic Conference meet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep track–and–field team competed at the New Jersey Catholic Conference meet held at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Saturday, Feb. 5.

The Pirates overall finished in second place.

Ryan Matulonis was second in the 55-meter high hurdles and led off the 4-x-400 winning relay.

In the 600-meters, Nick Devita finished in first place, Kenneth Webb took second place, and Sean Bragdon finished in fourth place.

Reese Watkins took second place in both the triple jump and the high jump.

Photos Courtesy of Rich Morris/SHP