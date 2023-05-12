Seton Hall Prep track team wins Essex County Relays crown

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep track and field team enjoyed a stellar weekend.

On Friday, May 5, the Pirates captured the team title at the Essex County Relays at Livingston High School. SHP had 98 team points.

The Pirates won four relay races: the 4×100-meter relay (41.93 seconds); the 4×200-meter relay (1 minute,:28.84 seconds); the 4×400 (3:17.34); and the sprint medley (3:36.38). They also took second place in the 4×800-meter relay in 8:21.75 and took third place in the 4×1,600-meter relay in 19:07.32.

In the high jump, senior Stephen Niamke took first place at 5 feet, 9 inches and senior Darren Burton II took second place, also at 5-9.

In the long jump, Burton took third place at 20-11 ½. Niamke took fourth place in the triple jump at 41-10. Senior Matthew Oess took third place in the pole vault at 11-6. Junior Willem Masyra took fifth place in the javelin at 136-11.

In the shot put, junior Tyler Dunn took first place at 49-5 and his brother, junior Brandon Dunn took second place at 47-1 ½.

On Saturday, May 6, the Pirates traveled to Peddie School in Hightstown to participate in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Prep A Championships and finished in third place with 92 points.

In the 100-meter dash, sophomore Maximus Figueroa took third place in 11.36 and sophomore Caleb Pasols took fifth place in 11.58. In the 110-meter hurdles, sophomore Alex Pilipski took third place in 17.81 and sophomore Malcolm McCloud took fourth place in 18.09.

Niamke took second place in the high jump at 6-0. Senior Jackson Simon took third place in the triple jump at 18-8 ½.

In the pole vault, Oess took third place at 11-6 and sophomore Nick Reinna took fifth place at 10-0.

In the discus, Tyler Dunn took first place at 138-0; Brandon Dunn took third place at 134-6 and senior Leo Avigliano took fourth place at 129-2.

In the javelin, Masyra took first place at 147-10 and Pilipski took second place at 137-9.

In the shot put, Avigliano took third place at 46-3 ¼; Tyler Dunn took fourth place at 45-5 and Brandon Dunn took fifth place at 45-0.