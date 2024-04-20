Seton Hall Prep track and field team wins Metuchen Relays

Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep track and field team recently won the Metuchen Relays at Metuchen High School with 62 points.

The following are the Pirates’ top finishes:

4×800-meter relay – fifth place.

1,600-meter sprint relay – fifth place – 4 minutes, 8.29 seconds.

800-meter sprint relay – first place – 1:38.19 – Cadel Barilford-Stockling, Caleb Pasols, Brandon Williams and Avene Bracey-Bradley.

3,600-meter distance medley – first place – Tommy Basinger, Preston Townsend, Jordan Dones and Nick Cirelli, time unavailable.

High jump – fourth place – Malcolm McCloud – 5 feet, 8 inches.

Discus – first place – Tyler Dunn – 151-1; third place –Brandon Dunn – 140-0.

Shot put – first place – Tyler Dunn – 52-1.25; third place – Brandon Dunn – 49-7.25.

Javelin – fifth place – Willem Masyra – 134-1.

The Pirates participated in the Colt Challenge at Dr. George Sheehan Track & Field Complex at Christian Brothers Academy in Lincroft. There were no team scores. Their top finishers were the following: