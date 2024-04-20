Seton Hall Prep track and field team wins Metuchen Relays

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep track and field team recently won the Metuchen Relays at Metuchen High School with 62 points.
The following are the Pirates’ top finishes:
- 4×800-meter relay – fifth place.
- 1,600-meter sprint relay – fifth place – 4 minutes, 8.29 seconds.
- 800-meter sprint relay – first place – 1:38.19 – Cadel Barilford-Stockling, Caleb Pasols, Brandon Williams and Avene Bracey-Bradley.
- 3,600-meter distance medley – first place – Tommy Basinger, Preston Townsend, Jordan Dones and Nick Cirelli, time unavailable.
- High jump – fourth place – Malcolm McCloud – 5 feet, 8 inches.
- Discus – first place – Tyler Dunn – 151-1; third place –Brandon Dunn – 140-0.
- Shot put – first place – Tyler Dunn – 52-1.25; third place – Brandon Dunn – 49-7.25.
- Javelin – fifth place – Willem Masyra – 134-1.
The Pirates participated in the Colt Challenge at Dr. George Sheehan Track & Field Complex at Christian Brothers Academy in Lincroft. There were no team scores. Their top finishers were the following:
- 100-yard dash – third place – Pasols – 11:11; fifth place – Bryce Robbins – 11:39.
- 200-yard dash – fifth place – Pasols – 22:53.
- 400-yard dash – first place – Williams – 52:04.
- 110-yard meter hurdles – third place – McCloud – 16:09.
- 4×100-meter relay – third place – 43:90.
- 4×400-meter relay – fifth place – 3:48.31.
- High jump – first place – McCloud – 5-8; second place –Olivetan Millien – 5-6; second place – Malachi Michel – 5-6.
- Pole vault – third place – Matthew Oess – 10-6.
- Triple jump – third place – Bracey-Bradley – 40-11.75.
- Shot put – first place –Tyler Dunn – 56-6; second place – Brandon Dunn – 51-1.25.
- Discus – first place – Tyler Dunn – 146-11; second place – Brandon Dunn – 142-0.
- Javelin – third place – Masyra – 149-6.