Seton Hall Prep track team wins NJCTC title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Sunday, April 10, the Seton Hall Prep track-and-field team hosted the New Jersey Catholic Track Conference Al Naimo Spring Relays at the Kelly Athletic Complex in West Orange. SHP captured the title with 117 points.

Here are the point scorers:

Junior Darren Burton II, long jump, third place, 20-2.

Senior Reece Watkins, high jump, tied for first place, 5-8.

Burton, high jump, tied for first place, 5-8.

Sophomore Willem Masyra, javelin, second place, 128-5.

Senior Aidan Guarneri, javelin, third place, 126.

Junior Leo Avigliano, discus, fourth place, 108-9.

Sophomore Tyler Dunn, discus, fifth place, 108.

Dunn, shot put, third place, 42.

Senior AJ Villaruel, pole vault, third place, 8.

Freshman Matthew Oess, pole vault, fourth place, 7.

Junior Michael Thompson, 400 intermediate hurdles, first place, 1:04.07.

Senior Chris Amoyaw, 400 intermediate hurdles, second place, 1:05.05.

Junior Luke Warjanka, 400 intermediate hurdles, third place, 1:07.10.

Burton, junior Xavier Donaldson, junior Asad Hall and junior Ryan Matulonis, 4×100 meter relay, first place, 44.17.

Senior Anthony Bottino, senior Bedros Maldjian, senior Brady Sheaffer and sophomore Connor Schmit, 4×1500 meter relay, first place, 19:18.27.

Hall, Burton, Donaldson and junior Robert William, 4×200 meter relay, first place, 1:34.06.

Senior Sean Bragdon, junior Nicholas Devita, Matulonis and junior Russell Webb, 4×800 meter relay, first place, 8:24.96.

Sophomore Jordan Dones, Thompson, senior Robert Valliciergo and Amoyaw, 4×400 meter relay, third place, 3:44.83.

On Saturday, April 16, the Pirates traveled to the Morris Hills Relay at Morris Hills High School in Rockaway. The point scorers were:

Matulonis, 400-meter hurdles, first place, 53.58 (his personal best time).

Sophomore Jaylen McClain, Matulonis, Hall and Donaldson, 4×100 meter relay, first place, 43.50.

Watkins, high jump, fourth place, 6.

Dunn, discus, fifth place, 127-6.

Matulonis set a new school record in the 400-meter hurdles. The old record was 54.4, by SHP hall of famer Todd Walthall.

Photos Courtesy of Rich Morris/SHP