Seton Hall Prep track team wins NJSIAA’s Prep A relays

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Last Saturday, April 9, the Seton Hall Prep outdoor track-and-field team opened its spring season, winning the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Prep A relays held at the Lawrenceville School’s Keuffel Stadium, scoring 115.50 points.
The team is currently ranked No. 9 in New Jersey by the Star-Ledger.
Here are the point winners:
- 3×400 meter relay, first place, 3:01.15.
- 4×100 meter relay — junior Lucas Parvulescu, junior Michael Thompson, senior AJ Villaruel, senior Arnav Ramidi — third place, 1:18.52.
- 4×100 meter relay — junior Darren Burton II, sophomore Jaylen McClain, junior Elliot Kerr, sophomore Marquis Diggs — fourth place, 46.11.
- 4×200 meter relay — McClain, Burton, junior Asad Hall, junior Robert Williams — third place, 1:35.46.
- 1600 sprint medley relay — Kerr, senior Robert Valliciergo, junior Ryan Matulonis, junior Nicholis DeVita — first place, 3:40.14.
- 4×400 meter relay — DeVita, Matulonis, junior Russell Webb, senior Sean Bragdon — second place, 3:30.56.
- 4×800 meter relay — senior Anthony Bottino, senior Bedros Maldjian, sophomore Jordan Dones, sophomore Connor Schmit — first place, 8:37.50.
- Distance medley relay — Webb, Bragdon, sophomore Brandon Williams, senior Brady Sheaffer — first place, 11:11.54.
- High jump, Ramidi, fifth place, 5-06.00.
- Pole vault, Villaruel, third place, 9-00.00.
- Pole vault, junior Joe Nader, fourth place, 8-06.00.
- Long jump, Burton, third place, 18-06.50.
- Long jump, senior Gregory Clark, seventh place, 15-07.00.
- Triple jump, sophomore Ryan Go, third place, 33-03.25.
- Triple jump, Ramidi, seventh place, 32-11.25.
- Discus, junior Leo Avigliano, fourth place, 122-08.
- Discus, sophomore Tyler Dunn, sixth place, 110-01.
- Shot put, Dunn, fourth place, 41-02.00.
- Shot put, senior Kyalo Mutuku, eighth place, 38-03.00.
- 2nd Place – Javelin – Senior Aidan Guarneri – 120-06.
- 4th Place – Javelin – Sophomore – Willem Masyra – 117-02.
