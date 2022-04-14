Seton Hall Prep track team wins NJSIAA’s Prep A relays

Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Last Saturday, April 9, the Seton Hall Prep outdoor track-and-field team opened its spring season, winning the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Prep A relays held at the Lawrenceville School’s Keuffel Stadium, scoring 115.50 points.

The team is currently ranked No. 9 in New Jersey by the Star-Ledger.

Here are the point winners: