Seton Hall Prep track team wins SEC–American Division meet championship

Seton Hall Prep junior Xavier Donaldson competes at the New Jersey Catholic Track Conference Al Naimo Spring Relays hosted by Seton Hall Prep on April 10.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep track-and-field team traveled to Newark Schools Stadium on Saturday, May 14, to participate in the Super Essex Conference–American Division track-and-field meet. The Pirates won the meet, scoring 152 points. 

Junior Xavier Donaldson was a big contributor to the win, placing first in three events: the 100-meter dash at 10.94 seconds, the 200-meter at 21.89 seconds and the 400-meter at 48.42.

Junior Ryan Matulonis captured first in both the 110- and 400-meter hurdles, with times of 15.32 and 55.42 respectively.

Other point scorers were, by event:

  • 800-meter: junior Nicholas Devita, first, 1:59.27; senior Sean Bragdon, fourth, 2:04.31.
  • 1,600-meter: senior Brady Sheaffer, fourth, 4:40.63; sophomore Connor Schmit, fifth, 4:42.86.
  • 3,200-meter: senior Anthony Bottino, fifth, 10:38.08.
  • 4×400 meter relay: junior Asad Hall, Devita, Matulonis, junior Brandon Williams, second, 3:23.34.
  • Javelin: senior Aidan Guarneri, first, 136-6.
  • Pole vault: senior AJ Villaruel, fourth, 9-6.
  • Discus: sophomore Brandon Dunn, second 126-4; senior Kyalo Mutuku, third, 126-2; junior Leo Avigliano, fifth, 113-10.
  • Long jump: senior Reece Watkins, third, 21-4.
  • High jump: Watkins, first, 6-0; junior Darren Burton II, fourth, 5-8.

