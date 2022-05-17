Seton Hall Prep track team wins SEC–American Division meet championship

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep track-and-field team traveled to Newark Schools Stadium on Saturday, May 14, to participate in the Super Essex Conference–American Division track-and-field meet. The Pirates won the meet, scoring 152 points.

Junior Xavier Donaldson was a big contributor to the win, placing first in three events: the 100-meter dash at 10.94 seconds, the 200-meter at 21.89 seconds and the 400-meter at 48.42.

Junior Ryan Matulonis captured first in both the 110- and 400-meter hurdles, with times of 15.32 and 55.42 respectively.

Other point scorers were, by event:

800-meter: junior Nicholas Devita, first, 1:59.27; senior Sean Bragdon, fourth, 2:04.31.

1,600-meter: senior Brady Sheaffer, fourth, 4:40.63; sophomore Connor Schmit, fifth, 4:42.86.

3,200-meter: senior Anthony Bottino, fifth, 10:38.08.

4×400 meter relay: junior Asad Hall, Devita, Matulonis, junior Brandon Williams, second, 3:23.34.

Javelin: senior Aidan Guarneri, first, 136-6.

Pole vault: senior AJ Villaruel, fourth, 9-6.

Discus: sophomore Brandon Dunn, second 126-4; senior Kyalo Mutuku, third, 126-2; junior Leo Avigliano, fifth, 113-10.

Long jump: senior Reece Watkins, third, 21-4.

High jump: Watkins, first, 6-0; junior Darren Burton II, fourth, 5-8.

