Seton Hall Prep track team wins SEC meet title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Friday afternoon, May 12, the Seton Hall Prep track and field team traveled to Newark’s Schools Stadium to compete in the Super Essex Conference–American Division Championship. Seton Hall Prep won the title with 160 points. The following are the SHP top finishers:

100-meter dash: first place: senior Xavier Donaldson 10.92 seconds; fourth place: junior Jaylen McClain 11.29.

400-meter dash: first place: Donaldson 47.13.

800-meter dash: second place: junior Brandon Williams 2 minutes, 00.68 seconds.

1,600-meter run: second place: senior Nicholis DeVita 4:33.38.

3200-meter run: third place: freshman Andrew Burkitt 10:35.93.

110-meter hurdles: second place: senior Ryan Matulonis 14.93.

400-meter hurdles: first place: Matulonis 52.71.

4×400-meter relay: second place: 3:26.33.

High jump: first place: senior Stephen Niamke 6 feet; fourth place: sophomore Malcolm McCloud 5 feet, 6 inches.

Long jump: third place: Niamke 20-8.5.

Triple jump: first place: Niamke 45-9.25.

Pole vault: second place: sophomore Matthew Oess 11-0; fourth place: sophomore Nick Reina 9-6.

Discus: second place: junior Brandon Dunn 143-8; third place: junior Tyler Dunn 142-9.

Javelin: third place: junior Willem Masyra 136-8.

Shot put: second place: Tyler Dunn 51-0; fourth place: senior Leo Avigliano 48-5.5.