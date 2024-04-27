Seton Hall Prep track team wins title at invitational hosted by East Stroudsburg University

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep track and field team won the Red and Black Invitational at East Stroudsburg University in East Stroudsburg, Pa.
Here are the Pirates’ results:
- 400-meter dash: first place – Brandon Williams – 50.39 seconds.
- 110-meter hurdles: fifth place – Malcolm McCloud –15.77.
- 4×100-meter relay: fourth place – 44.27.
- 4×400-meter relay: first place – 3 minutes, 33.29 seconds – Sean Torres, Jordan Dones, Landon Jordan, Brandon Williams.
- 4×800-meter relay: first place – 8:38.94 – Jordan Dones, Nick Cirelli, Mason Holley, Preston Townsend.
- High jump: third place – 5 feet, 8 inches – Malcolm McCloud.
- Triple jump: fifth place – 41-5.75 – Avene Bracey-Bradley.
- Pole vault: third place – 11-0 – Matthew Oess.
- Discus: first place – 166-3 – Tyler Dunn, second place – 142-0 – Brandon Dunn, fourth place – 137-0 – Marcellus McCloud.
- Shot put: first place – 58-8 – Tyler Dunn, second place – 52-0 – Brandon Dunn.