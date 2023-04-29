Seton Hall Prep track’s 4×800 sprint relay breaks state record

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep track and field team traveled to several meets over the last couple of weeks.

At the Hudson County Track Coaches Association Relays at Kearny High School on Saturday, April 22, the Pirates finished in fourth place with 46 points.

Here are the Pirates’ results:

The 4×100-meter relay (42.85), the 4×400-meter relay (3:31.91) and the 4×800-meter relay (8:27.24) each took first place.

The 4×800-meter sprint relay took first place in 1:30.02. Seniors Darren Burton II, Xavier Donaldson, Ryan Matulonis and junior Jaylen McClain tuned up for the Penn Relays by smashing the state record in this event. It is also the fastest time in the nation this season.

In earlier action, at the Colt Team Challenge at Christian Brothers Academy in Lincroft on Saturday, April 15. Seton Hall finished in second place with 148.5 points.

Here are their top finishers and their events:

In the 100-meter dash, Donaldson took first place in 10.65 seconds and McClain took third place in 10.92.

In the 200-meter dash, Donaldon took first place in 21.54 and senior Ryan Matulonis took fifth place in 22.47.

In the 400-meter dash, junior Brandon Williams took third place in 51.24.

In the 800-meter dash, senior Nick DeVita took second place in 1:55.73 and senior Russell Webb took fifth place in 1:55.73.

In the 110-meter hurdles, Matulonis took first place in 14.92 and senior Robert Williams took fifth place in 17.28. Matulonis took first place in the 400-meter hurdles in 53.41.

The 4×100-meter relay (42.39) and the 4×400-meter relay (3:28.27) each took first place, and the 4×800-meter relay took third place in 8:53.50.

In the high jump, senior Stephen Niamke took third place at 6 feet and sophomore Malcolm McCloud took fifth place at 5 feet, 10 inches. McCloud took fifth place in the long jump at 18-0 1/4.

Niamke won the triple jump at 42-5 1/4. Junior Brandon Dunn took third place in the discus at 133-8.

Here are their results at the Blue Devil Classic at Westfield High School on Saturday, April 22:

The 4×100-meter relay took first place 44.88. The 4×200-meter relay took second place at 1:35.02.

Niamke took third place in the high jump at 5-10. Sophomore Matthew Oess took fifth place in the pole vault at 11-0. In the shot put, junior Tyler Dunn took second place at 47-7 1/2; senior Leo Avigliano took fourth place at 45-5 1/2; and junior Brandon Dunn took fifth place at 44-10.