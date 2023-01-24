Seton Hall Prep wins indoor track county relays crown

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep indoor track-and-field team captured the Essex County Indoor Relay Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The Pirates finished in first place in the following events:

4×200-meter relay – 1 minute, 29.76 seconds.

4×800-meter relay – 8:37.73.

Sprint medley relay – 3:39.25.

In the high jump, senior Darren Burton II took second place at 6 feet and senior Stephen Niamke took fifth place at 5-8.

In the shot put, junior Tyler Dunn took second place at 46-5 and senior Leo Avigliano took fourth place at 44-5 ¼.

The Pirates finished in third place in both the 4×55-meter shuttle relay in 33.89 and the distance medley relay in 11:23.58.