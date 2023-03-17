Seton Hall Prep wrestlers earn Super Essex Conference honors during banner season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team had a great season.

The Pirates captured the Super Essex Conference–American Division title for the seventh time, the Essex County Tournament title for the ninth time, and a New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association district title for the 22nd time.

The Pirates had six Essex County Tournament champions which tied a school record with the 1982-1983, 2004-2005, and 2019-2020 teams. They had a dual-meet record of 15-3 and they finished ranked No. 14 in the state by the Star-Ledger and No. 11 by Rokfin. Junior 113-pound Logan Brzozowski finished as the runner-up in the State Individual Finals in Atlantic City.

The following Pirates earned All–Super Essex Conference–American Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches:

First team

113 pounds: Logan Brzozowski, junior.

120: Andre Morero, freshman.

126: Carlo VanVolkenburgh, junior.

132: Matthew Farley Jr., freshman.

144: Nicholas Orejola, sophomore.

175: Anthony Cerreto, senior.

215: Rocco Salerno, freshman.

At Large, 138: Brandon Bauer, junior.

Second team

190: Clark Rich, sophomore.

Honorable mention

165: Evan Surmay, junior.

157: Chase Carroll, senior.

Photo Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep