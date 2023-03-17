Seton Hall Prep wrestlers earn Super Essex Conference honors during banner season

Seton Hall Prep junior Logan Brzozowski is shown at the State Individual Championships in Atlantic City. (Photo Courtesy of SHP)

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team had a great season. 

The Pirates captured the Super Essex Conference–American Division title for the seventh time, the Essex County Tournament title for the ninth time, and a New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association district title for the 22nd time. 

The Pirates had six Essex County Tournament champions which tied a school record with the 1982-1983, 2004-2005, and 2019-2020 teams. They had a dual-meet record of 15-3 and they finished ranked No. 14 in the state by the Star-Ledger and No. 11 by Rokfin. Junior 113-pound Logan Brzozowski finished as the runner-up in the State Individual Finals in Atlantic City.

The following Pirates earned All–Super Essex Conference–American Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches:

First team

  • 113 pounds: Logan Brzozowski, junior.
  • 120: Andre Morero, freshman.
  • 126: Carlo VanVolkenburgh, junior.
  • 132: Matthew Farley Jr., freshman.
  • 144: Nicholas Orejola, sophomore.
  • 175: Anthony Cerreto, senior.
  • 215: Rocco Salerno, freshman.
  • At Large, 138: Brandon Bauer, junior.

Second team

  • 190: Clark Rich, sophomore.

Honorable mention

  • 165: Evan Surmay, junior.
  • 157: Chase Carroll, senior.

