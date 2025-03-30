Seton Hall Prep wrestlers earn Super Essex Conference honors

Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Several Seton Hall Prep wrestlers earned All-Super Essex Conference–American Division honors, voted by the divisional coaches.

First Team: seniors Anthony Pellegrino and Clark Rich; and juniors Andre Morero and Rocco Salerno.

Second Team: juniors Joseph Viola and Brandon Papa; and sophomore Tyler Yildiz.

Honorable Mention: Freshmen David Lopes and Michael Pocus.

In addition, the National Wrestling Coaches Association, sponsored by the United States Marine Corps, has announced its Academic All-Americans. The following Pirates were named:

Pellegrino, Rich, Morero, Salerno, Viola, Yildiz, Lopes; juniors Matthew Farley and Kevin Rafferty; freshmen Maksim Marrero and Antonio Spina; and sophomore Preston Nitche.