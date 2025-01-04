Seton Hall Prep wrestlers excel at Sam Cali Battle for the Belt Tournament

MORRISTOWN, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team participated in the Sam Cali Battle for the Belt Tournament held at the Morristown National Guard Armory on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 27-28. The following SHP wrestlers placed:

  • 126 pounds – sixth place – junior Andre Moraro lost to Delvan Rotte (DePaul), 7-1.
  • 150 pounds – sixth place – senior Nick Orejola lost to Charles Shaddow (Ridgewood), 6-0.
  • 190 pounds – fourth place – senior Clark Rich lost to Ryan Schneider (Green Farms Academy, Ct.), 10-0.

Seton Hall Prep opened its dual-meet season, defeating Nutley, 41-27, at Tracey Gym on Wednesday, Dec. 18. The winners by pin were sophomore Tyler Yildiz, 138 pounds, in 1 minute, 50 seconds; Orejola, 150 pounds, in 17 seconds; junior Brandon Papa, 175 pounds, in 2:34; Rich, 190 pounds, 31 seconds; and freshman Henry Winkfield, 215 pounds, 3:38.

Winfield was asked about his first varsity victory. “I felt good out there and I have been working really hard in practice every day and tonight it paid off,” he said. 

