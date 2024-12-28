Seton Hall Prep wrestlers give good efforts at Beast of the East in Del. and Morris Knolls tourney

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team sent 11 wrestlers to the 32nd annual Beast of the East Wrestling Tournament at the University of Delaware’s Bob Carpenter Center last weekend. The following SHP wrestlers won matches:

106 pounds: sophomore Vincent Desomma, 2-2 record.

120: Anthony Pellegrino, 2-2 record.

126: junior Andre Morero, 1-2 record.

138: sophomore Tyler Yildiz, 3-2 record.

144: junior Matthew Farley, 1-2 record.

175: junior Brandon Papa, 3-2 record.

190: senior Clark Rich, 2-2.

The Pirates sent other varsity wrestlers to the Morris Knolls Tournament.

The following are their finishes: