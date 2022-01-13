Seton Hall Prep wrestlers reflect on tournament performances

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall Prep wrestlers Logan Brzozowski, Joseph Sciarrone, Brandon Bauer and Anthony Cerreto — and SHP head coach Lou Mascola — recently were asked about their performances in recent tournaments: the Beast of the East and Sam Cali Battle for the Belt.

Sciarrone, a 113-pound senior, said, “I fell short of my goal of placing top 8 at the Beast, but I felt that I wrestled well. I wrestled hard at the Cali, finishing in fifth place, but I need to improve. I saw a lot of high-level competition at both tournaments, and it will help me in conference, county, and state wrestling matches.”

Brzozowski, a 106-pound sophomore, said, “I wrestled good at the Beast, but I wanted to place but fell short. There was great competition there. At the Cali, the ultimate goal was to win the tournament, but I fell just short, finishing in second place. I wrestled well there, and the competition was great there.”

Bauer, a 138-pound sophomore, commented, “It was fun to win such a prestigious tournament like the Cali. The competition was real good, with quality opponents. It was an honor to win the belt for Seton Hall Prep, the school where Sam Cali started his high school wrestling career.”

Cerreto, a 157-pound junior, said, “My performance at the Cali was good. I finished in fifth place, but I was trying to finish in the top 2. My goal is to learn from my mistakes to improve in the upcoming matches in the conference, county, and states.”

Mascola, who is in his second year as the Pirates’ head coach, commented, “At the Beast, our wrestlers represented Seton Hall Prep and performed well and are continuing to improve on the things that will make them better wrestlers, in anticipation of our conference matches, Essex County Tournament, and state matches. The results from the Cali showed us that they are working hard in the room every day to get better and prepare for our conference, county tournament, and post season matches.”

Last week’s three dual meets, against Livingston, West Essex, and South Plainfield, were postponed for later in the season. The Essex County Wrestling Tournament was moved from Jan. 13 and 14 to Jan. 26. The tournament will still be held at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange but will be competed in one day.