Seton Hall Prep wrestlers thrive at Sam Cali tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Last week the Seton Hall Prep wrestling team participated in the Sam Cali Battle for the Belt Wrestling Tournament held at Fairleigh Dickinson University–Madison at the Ferguson Recreation Center. Seton Hall entered 12 wrestlers, and four placed in the tournament.

At 138 pounds, sophomore Brandon Bauer took home the title belt. He pinned Skyler Sukalic, of West Milford, in 56 seconds; major-decisioned Giovanni Degeorge, of Delsea, 10-0; and decisioned Gavin Haegele, of Eastern Regional, 5-2. In the final, he major-decisioned Robert Generelli, of Middletown South, 12-3.

At 106 pounds, sophomore Logan Brzozowski finished in second place. He defeated Jake Talarico, of St. Peter’s Prep, 5-2, and Benjamin Marchetto, of West Milford, 4-3, before dropping a 5-2 decision in the finals to Aidan Carmody of Livingston.

At 113 pounds, senior Joseph Sciarrone finished in fifth place. He pinned Zavier Stokes, of Delsea, in 1:56; decisioned Logan Wadle, of North Hunterdon, 5-0; and dropped a 9-3 decision to Adrian DeJesus, of St. Peter’s Prep, in the winners’ bracket. In his consolation bouts, Sciarrone dropped a 3-1 decision to Dylan Ross, of Paramus Catholic, before pinning Jackson Slotnick, of St. Augustine Prep, in 1:05.

At 157 pounds, junior Anthony Cerreto took home a fifth-place medal. He pinned his first opponent, Anthony DiMayo III, of Paramus Catholic, in 55 seconds before getting pinned in 3:19 by Derek Giordano, of Montville, sending him to the consolation bracket. He defeated Tyler Falen, of Paramus, 6-3; and Jack Nelson, of Middletown South, 11-8, before losing in a technical fall to Mason Stein, of Central Bucks East, Pa., 15-0, in 3:23. In the fifth-place bout, Cerreto defeated DiMayo again, 7-2.

Other wrestlers who won bouts were 165-pound sophomore Evan Surmay, who went 2-2, and 215-pound junior Joel Walker, who went 1-2.