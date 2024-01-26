Seton Hall Prep wrestling drops tough match vs. West Essex, now 6-4

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In its only dual meet of the week, the Seton Hall Prep wrestling team lost a tough match to West Essex, 30-23, to drop its record to 6-4 on the season.

The SHP winners were junior 113-pound Anthony Pellegrino (5-2 decision), senior 120-pound Logan Brzozowski (17-2 technical fall in 4 minutes,10 seconds), sophomore 126-pound Matthew Farley (11-6 decision), senior 165-pound Evan Surmay (2-1 decision), junior 190-pound Rich Clark (48 seconds) and sophomore 215-pound Rocco Salerno (8-4 decision).

This week, the Pirates were looking to defend their team title in the 48th Essex County Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 24-25, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange. Seton Hall Prep has won nine ECT team titles. Last year, the Pirates set a county record with 342.5 points and had six champions.

The following were looking to defend their titles: Pellegrino, Brzozowski, sophomore Andre Morero and Salerno. Senior Carlo Vanvolkenburgh looked to win his third ECT title.