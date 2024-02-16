Seton Hall Prep wrestling team clinches SEC–American Division title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team went 1-1 last week to complete its dual-meet season with a 7-5 record. 

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, the Pirates traveled to Delbarton in Morris Township to take on St. Joseph’s (Metuchen) in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” and lost, 32-21. The following SHP wrestlers won their bouts:

  • 120 pounds: senior Logan Brzozowski pinned in 45 seconds.
  • 126: freshman Tyler Yildiz decisioned by a 7-0 score.
  • 132: sophomore Andre Morero decisioned, 4-0.
  • 144: junior Nick Orejola decisioned, 5-1.
  • 157: senior Casey Farrell decisioned, 8-2.
  • 175: sophomore Brandon Papa decisioned, 9-4.

The next night, the Pirates traveled to Tarnoff Gymnasium at West Orange High School and defeated the Mountaineers, 59-12, to capture their eighth Super Essex Conference–American Division title with a 5-1 record. Caldwell and West Essex also finished with a 5-1 record in the division and were also division champs. The following SHP wrestlers won their bouts:

  • 106: freshman Preston Niche decisioned, 2-0.
  • 126: sophomore Matthew Farley Jr. major-decisioned, 9-1.
  • 132: Morero major-decisioned, 14-3.
  • 138: junior Lucas Campos decisioned, 4-2.
  • 157: Farrell decisioned, 6-1. 

The following SHP wrestlers recorded pin falls:

  • 144: Orejola, 0:59.
  • 150: senior Aidan Manning, 1:18.
  • 165: senior Evan Surmay, 1:01.
  • 175: Papa, 1:46.
  • 190: junior Clark Rich, 1:55.
  • 215: sophomore Rocco Salerno, 0:13.
  • 285: junior Dylan Gilmore, 0:31.

The following are West Orange HS winners:

  • 113: junior Jayden Davie pinned in 2:11.
  • 120: senior Ethan Young pinned in 2:17.

Seton Hall Prep will now prepare for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s District 3 tournament at Pascack Valley High School in Hillsdale on Saturday, Feb. 17.

West Orange HS won two matches on Saturday, Feb. 10, beating Kinnelon, 48-29, and Pompton Lakes, 42-34, to finish its dual-meet season at 10-13. The Mountaineers will compete in District 10, hosted by Nutley High School on Feb. 17.

 

  

