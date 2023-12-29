Seton Hall Prep wrestling team defeats Bloomfield

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team opened its dual-meet season, hosting Bloomfield at Tracey Gymnasium on Wednesday, Dec. 20, and defeated the Bengals, 53-22. 

The SHP winners were:

  • 106 pounds: freshman Vincent DeSomma, by pin in 2 minutes, 21 seconds.
  • 126: freshman Tyler Yildiz, by technical fall by 16-0 score and in 4:19.
  • 138: junior Lucas Campos, by pin in 1:22.
  • 144: sophomore Sean Brown, by 9-5 decision. 
  • 150: senior Aidan Manning, by pin in :50.
  • 157: senior Casey Farrell, by 7-2 decision. 
  • 165: senior Evan Surmay, by pin in 1:27.
  • 175: sophomore Brandon Papa, by pin in 1:04. 
  • 190: junior Clark Rich, by pin in 2:18.
  • 215: sophomore Rocco Salerno, by pin :32.

When recently asked about his eighth-place finish in the Beast of the East Wrestling Tournament at the University of Delaware on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 16-17, senior 120-pound Logan Brzozowski said, “The Beast of the East was a very high-level tournament and a lot of fun. I felt I wrestled well, but I have some adjustments and improvements to make for the rest of the season. Eighth place is not what I wanted, but it is pushing me to work harder in practice every day.”

Salerno commented on his performance at the Beast, as he finished in the top 12 in the 215-pound weight class. “Coming into the Beast right after the football season has given me a lot to work on. Even though the Beast was my first competition since Atlantic City last March (in the state individual tournament), I feel that I wrestled hard and had good matches. Going 3-2 in the tournament has shown me things I need to work on to get better. I do not view my losses in the tournament as losses, but as lessons to get better for the rest of the season.”

 

