Seton Hall Prep wrestling team dominates at region, sends school-record 8 wrestlers to state tournament in Atlantic City

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team set a school record at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Region 1 wrestling tournament at West Milford High School on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 23-24.

The Pirates will be sending eight wrestlers to the NJSIAA’s state tournament in Atlantic City on Thursday to Saturday, Feb. 29 to March 2, at Boardwalk Hall. The former record was six, which was accomplished in 2022 and 2019. They will be led by senior Logan Brzozowski who captured the 120-pound title, his first region title, after defeating Devin Ryan (New Milford), 7-3, in the title bout. It will be his third appearance in Atlantic City.

After the match, Brzozowski said, “It felt good to finally get a region title. I am very excited for the final ride in Atlantic City.”

Last year, Brzozowski finished in second place at the state tournament in Atlantic City in the 113-pound class.

About his team’s performance at the region tournament, SHP head coach Lou Mascola said, “I am very proud of the performance of the entire team. Everyone fought from the start to the finish. They gave every ounce of their being and we are peaking at the right time.This is what we train for and expect.”

Other SHP medal winners were

106-pounds: second place: Augie Szamreta (Warren Hills) defeated sophomore Joseph Viola, 8-7.

113: second place: Jack Bergmann (Lakeland) pinned junior Anthony Pellegrino, 2 minutes, 24 seconds.

132: second place: Nick Clayton (High Point) defeated sophomore Andre Morero, 6-5.

138: third place: Senior Carlo Vanvolkenburgh pinned Logan Hrenenko (Sparta), 3:47.

144: second place: Benjamin Marchetto defeated junior Nicholas Orejola, 1-0.

190: third place: Junior Clark Rich pinned Zak Darwish (Ramapo), 3:35.

215: second place: Dante Deluca (Don Bosco Prep) defeated sophomore Rocco Salerno, 4-3, ultimate tiebreaker.

Seton Hall Prep finished in second place in the final team standings with 171 points to Don Bosco Prep, which had 188 points. This is Pellegrino and Salerno’s second appearance in Atlantic City, while Viola, Morero, Vanvolkenburgh, Orejola and Rich will be making their initial appearance in Atlantic City.