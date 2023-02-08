Seton Hall Prep wrestling team ends regular season at 15-2

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team completed its regular season going 3-1 last week to up its record to 15-2 on the season.

The Pirates have been seeded No. 10 in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public A team tournament. They were scheduled to travel to St. Joseph Regional in Montvale on Tuesday, Feb. 7, to face No. 7 seed St. Joseph’s (Metuchen) at 5 p.m., past press time. The winner was scheduled tol face No. 2 seed St. Joseph (Montvale) at 7 p.m. that same day.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, the Pirates hosted St. John Vianney at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium. The match ended in a 30-30 tie so they went to criteria. Seton Hall Prep was declared the winner 31-30 based on criteria E which states, “the team having accumulated the greater total number of falls, defaults, forfeits, and disqualifications shall be declared the winner.” The Pirates had three pins by junior Carlo VanVolkenburgh (1 minute, 35 seconds), junior Jack Tierney (3:46), and junior Logan Brzozowski (:24). St. John Vianney had one pin and received one forfeit.

On Friday, Feb. 3, the Pirates hosted Red Bank Catholic in their final home match and defeated the Caseys 47-19. The next morning they traveled to St. Joseph’s (Metuchen) for a quad meet. Both Seton Hall and St. Joe’s agreed not to wrestle because they will face each other in the upcoming state team tournament. Seton Hall Prep defeated DePaul 60-12 but dropped a 40-14 decision to Don Bosco Prep.

