Seton Hall Prep wrestling team excels at District 11; sends eight to Region 3 at West Orange HS

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team performed quite well at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s District 11 tournament at Morristown last Saturday, Feb.19.

The Pirates entered 12 wrestlers, and eight have qualified for the Region 3 tournament on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25 and 26, at West Orange High School.

The team finished with 184 points to put them in second place to Livingston, which had 199 points. At 106 pounds, sophomore Logan Brzozowski defeated Aidan Carmody from Livingston, 6-4, to capture the title. After the match, Brzozowski said, “I lost to Aidan five times, and I said to myself, just move forward and just wrestle hard. I know it’s going to be a good match every single time, and this time I won. I am sure I will see him again next week in the regions in West Orange.”

At 113 pounds, senior Joseph Sciarrone defeated Michael Ferrante of West Morris 15-4 for the title. At 120 pounds, sophomore Carlo Vanvolkenburgh dropped a 4-2 decision to Michael Campanaro from West Morris in the final. At 132 pounds, junior Chase Carroll defeated Sean Curnow from Morristown 3-1 for third place. At 138 pounds, sophomore Brandon Bauer dropped a close 8-7 decision to Malachi Shepard from West Morris in the final. At 144 pounds, freshman Nicholas Orejola pinned Dean Muttart from West Morris in :56 for the title. At 157 pounds, junior Stephen O’Neil Jr. pinned Michael Simeone from Lyndhurst/North Arlington in :39 for the title. At 285 pounds, sophomore Jack Tierney dropped a 3-2 sudden victory decision to Henry Frayne from West Morris for second place.

