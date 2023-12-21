Seton Hall Prep wrestling team excels at tournaments

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling program participated in two tournaments this past weekend and did quite well.

In the Morris Knolls tournament in Rockaway, the Pirates sent seven varsity wrestlers and their junior varsity team to this event. Seton Hall finished in sixth place with 78 points.

Their varsity placewinners were:

First place: senior Aidan Manning (150 pounds); sophomore Brandon Papa (175) and junior Clark Rich (190).

Third place: senior Alex Manoukian (175).

The junior varsity placewinners were:

First place: junior Jeffrey Conte, junior Lucas Campos, sophomore Kevin Rafferty and freshman Vincent Desomma.

Second place: freshman Preston Nitche.

Third place: junior Vincent Saraceno and freshman Tyler Yildiz.

Nine varsity wrestlers traveled to the University of Delaware’s Bob Carpenter Center to take part in the 31st Beast of the East in Newark, Del. With 163 teams entered, the Pirates finished in 22nd place overall and 10th place out of New Jersey schools with 68 points.

Sophomore 106-pound Joe Viola was 4-2, junior 113-pound Anthony Pellegrino was 4-2, senior 120-pound Logan Brzozowski was 5-3 and finished in eighth place, sophomore 126-pound Matthew Farley was 1-2, sophomore 132-pound Andre Morero was 2-2, senior 138-pound Carlo Vanvolkenburgh was 2-2, senior 165-pound Evan Surmay was 1-2, sophomore 215-pound Rocco Salerno was 3-2 and finished in the top 12 and senior 285-pound Jack Tierney was 1-2.