Seton Hall Prep wrestling team excels at two tournaments

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep varsity wrestling team was very successful in two tournaments over the weekend.

At the 30th annual Beast of the East Wrestling Tournament at the University of Delaware’s Bob Carpenter Center, the Pirates finished ninth among New Jersey teams.

Junior Logan Brzozowski, at 113 pounds, had a great tournament with a 6-2 record finishing in fourth place. He went 3-0 before losing his quarterfinal match, but wrestled back, winning three in a row before dropping his third-place match.

Junior Carlo VanVolkenburgh, at 126 pounds, finished in the top 12 with a 4-2 record.

The Pirates had other competitors, such as 165-pound senior Chase Carroll, 138-pound junior Brandon Bauer and 120-pound freshman Andre Morero, who each went 2-2. Seniors Stephen O’Neil Jr., at 157 pounds, and senior Anthony Cerreto, at 175 pounds, both went 1-2.

The Pirates sent another group to the Morris Knolls Invitational, where they finished in fifth place with 78 points. Freshman Rocco Salerno, at 215 pounds, won the title with a 3-0 record. Freshman Joseph Viola, at 106 pounds, finished in second place with a 2-1 record. Jack Tierney, a 285-pound senior, and Clark Rich, a 190-pound sophomore, each finished in third place with a 2-1 record. Sophomore Cody Aniche-Farrell, at 150 pounds, finished in fourth place with a 1-2 record.

Other Pirates competitors were 132-pound junior Casey Farrell, who went 1-1; and 132-pound freshman Michael Scurti and 150-pound junior Evan Surmay, who each went 0-1.