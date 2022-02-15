Seton Hall Prep wrestling team gears up for district tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team completed its dual-meet portion of the season with an 8-7 record following a 61-12 loss to St. Joseph of Montvale in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA Non-Public A North state team tournament in Montvale on Monday night, Feb. 7. The varsity will now prepare for the NJSIAA District 11 tournament, held at Morristown High School on Saturday, Feb. 19.

The top three placewinners at each weight class will advance to the NJSIAA Region 3 tournament on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25 and 26, at West Orange High School.

Some of the top Pirates are 106-pound sophomore Logan Brzozowski, 20-5 record; 113-pound senior Joseph Sciarrone, 22-6 record; 120-pound sophomore Carlo Vanvolkenburgh,12-8 record; 138-pound sophomore Brandon Bauer, 21-2 record; 144-pound freshman Nicholas Orejola, 12-5 record; 150-pound freshman Cody Aniche-Farrell, 13-11; 157-pound junior Anthony Cerreto, 14-6 record; and 165-pound junior Stephen O’Neil Jr., 10-5 record.

The junior varsity participated in the Raritan High School JV wrestling tournament last Saturday, Feb. 12. The following Pirates took home medals: freshman Lucas Campos, first place; sophomore William Ligotti, second place; freshman Clark Rich, second place; senior Luke Rosero, second place; and sophomore Casey Farrell, third place.

