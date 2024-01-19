Seton Hall Prep wrestling team goes 3-1 during the week, improves to 6-3

WEST ORANGE, NJ — This past week, the Seton Hall Prep wrestling team went 3-1 to raise its record to 6-3 on the season.

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, the Pirates traveled to Nutley and defeated the Raiders, 55-19, behind pins by freshman 106-pound Vincent DeSomma, junior 138-pound Lucas Campos, junior 144-pound Dylan Oakes, senior 157-pound Casey Farrell, senior 165-pound Evan Surmay, sophomore 175-pound

Brandon Papa, junior 190-pound

Clark Rich and junior 215-pound Dylan Gilmore.

On Saturday, Jan. 13, the Pirates traveled to St. Joseph (Metuchen) to compete in a quad meet. They defeated St. Joe’s, 31-22, lost to Delsea, 30-27, and defeated Donovan Catholic, 69-9.

Some of the top records were by the following wrestlers:

Papa: 15-3.

Senior 120-pound Logan Brzozowski: 14-5.

Rich: 13-4.

Junior 113-pound Anthony Pellegrino: 12-4.

Sophomore 215-pound Rocco Salerno: 10-4.

Senior 150-pound Aidan Manning: 10-4.

The Essex County Tournament will take place Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 24-25, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange. The Pirates are the defending ECT champions.

.