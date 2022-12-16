Seton Hall Prep wrestling team looks forward to the season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team is looking forward to starting the season this coming weekend at the Beast of the East tournament at the University of Delaware and the Morris Knolls Tournament in Denville.

Their dual-meet schedule is very challenging with state-ranked teams, and the Super Essex Conference–American Division is always very competitive. They will also face very stiff competition in the Essex County Tournament, the Non-Public A state team tournament, District 11, Region 3, and state individual finals in Atlantic City at the end of the season.

Commenting on the upcoming season, third-year head coach Lou Mascola said, “We have a well-balanced team this season. We have five returning state finals qualifiers: junior Logan Brzozowski, 28-8 last season; junior Brandon Bauer, 27-7; senior Stephen O’Neil Jr. and Ohio State commit, 16-9; junior Jack Tierney, 16-18; and junior Carlo Vanvolkenburgh, 18-13. We also have four other returning starters, senior Anthony Cerreto, 15-8; senior Chase Carroll, 12-15; sophomore Nicholas Orejola, 16-8; and sophomore Cody Aniche-Farrell, 14-13. We also have loads of young talented freshmen. We are looking to make some serious noise this season, as our expectations are high.”